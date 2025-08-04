Dubai's Museum of the Future has celebrated a milestone with over 4 million visitors since its official opening on 22 February 2022.

This achievement reinforces the museum's status as one of the world's leading cultural and scientific landmarks, and among the most visited destinations both regionally and globally.

The museum embodies Dubai's vision and mission to pioneer in foresight future-shaping.

Mohammad Al Gergawi, Chairman of the Museum of the Future, stated that the museum's record number of visitors is a vivid embodiment of the exceptional vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai to consolidate Dubai's position as a global hub for the future and a destination that embraces creators, scientists, and innovators from around the world.

He added: “The Museum of the Future embodies the ambition of Dubai to become a global capital for designing and shaping the future; a beacon of hope that brings together optimists and aspirants from all cultures and nationalities. The museum is not merely an architectural monument, it is a platform for empowerment and capacity-building, aiming to ignite the spark of inspiration in those who aspire to shape the future by posing big questions and anticipating possible answers.”

Al Gergawi added: "The Museum of the Future is a vibrant centre for knowledge and thought, striving to enhance cultural and intellectual exchange and to revive the civilisational role of the Arab region in shaping the future of humanity. The museum will continue to make impactful contributions in supporting Dubai’s and the UAE’s future strategies across various fields, whether through its dialogue platforms, knowledge programmes, or global partnerships with prestigious institutions and research centres.”

“We believe that the future is not something to be waited for but rather created. From this perspective, the Museum of the Future embraces the culture of future foresight that has transformed the UAE into one of the world's most advanced countries in less than fifty years. Like our city Dubai, the museum will remain a symbol of tolerance, coexistence, openness, creativity, and innovation, attracting diverse cultural, philosophical and social perspectives to establish a future rooted in the values of the UAE and the Arab world, and inspired by the journey of humanity,” Al Gergawi concluded.

Located in the heart of Dubai, the Museum of the Future serves as a global hub for innovation and future thinking, a unifying platform for changemakers, thought leaders, experts, and a key driver of scientific and technological progress on a global scale.

Since its opening, the museum has hosted 423 events, conferences, forums, and seminars, covering diverse topics such as AI, sustainable cities, and the future of education, health, economy, work, and technology.

These events have also addressed the arts and numerous other fields, all with a focus on placing humanity's well-being at the forefront.

The museum has firmly established itself as one of Dubai's leading cultural landmarks and a top destination for visitors from around the world.

Over the past year alone, the museum has welcomed a number of international dignitaries, including the Prime Minister of Lebanon, the Vice President of Tanzania, the Deputy Prime Minister of Belgium, the Prime Minister of Vietnam, and the former President of the Republic of Liberia.

Throughout the year, the Museum of the Future continues to strengthen its position as a dynamic platform, hosting a diverse range of unique events and initiatives that explore future challenges from scientific, humanitarian, and technological perspectives.

The Dubai Future Forum is one of the most prominent of these initiatives, as it is the largest global gathering of futurists.

The Museum of the Future hosts dozens of conferences, events, and global gatherings annually, including prominent activities as part of the 'Dubai AI Week,' which took place last April under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense, and Chairman of the Dubai Future Foundation Board of Trustees.

The 2025 edition of 'Dubai AI Week,' organised by the Dubai Center for Artificial Intelligence, is an initiative of the Dubai Future Foundation.

The Museum of the Future has launched a series of intellectual lectures, titled 'Lessons from the Past at the Museum of the Future,' with Dr. Roy Casagranda delivering lectures throughout 2025.

Both the 'Future Talks' and 'Future Experts' series play a central role in the museum's annual agenda, tackling cutting-edge topics such as AI, sustainability, education, the arts, and the economy.

The Museum is committed to empowering younger generations with future readiness skills through programmes like the annual 'Future Heroes Summer Camp,' offering children and young adults a chance to explore the future through hands-on workshops and immersive experiences.

The museum also hosts a series of workshops around future-focused careers that keep pace with the latest professional trends, focusing on specialised sectors such as agri-tech, vertical farming, and careers in sustainability.

The Museum of the Future reflects Dubai's ambitious spirit, where creativity and innovation know no bounds.

