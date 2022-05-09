Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) will showcase the diversity of Dubai’s destination offering, along with initiatives designed to further strengthen the city’s tourism industry at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM)..

With this year’s ATM set to shine a light on the growth trajectory of the global travel and tourism industry, as well as the challenges ahead under the theme ‘The future of international travel and tourism’, DET looks forward to sharing and facilitating the exchange of information and ideas and leverage opportunities for sustainable growth.

A bigger and all-new design Dubai stand will see more than 100 partners and representatives from government entities, hotels, destination management companies and tour operators join DET to safely welcome visitors, as well as over 290 international hosted buyers to the event.

The Dubai stand will also highlight key activities of government bodies and industry stakeholders including Dubai Police, General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA -Dubai), Dubai Health Authority, SMCCU, Dubai Municipality, Dubai Culture, Accor and Marriott International.

Issam Kazim, CEO, Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, commented: “ATM is an important platform for global and regional tourism and this year the forum is happening at a time when the world is increasingly looking to take a leaf out of Dubai’s successful tourism recovery strategy. As the host destination and one of the longstanding partners of this annual event, Dubai’s participation together with a cross-section of government and industry partners is fundamental to providing further impetus to drive the future of global tourism.

“Our Department of Economy and Tourism also sees ATM as an opportunity to strengthen collaboration with stakeholders and with the international travel trade community, as well as highlighting the multifaceted destination offering that plays a pivotal role in ensuring Dubai remains at the forefront of the world’s leading and safe travel destinations.”

With Dubai ranked as No.1 global destination in Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards 2022, the city’s ever growing gastronomy sector is one of the key pillars that is set to take the spotlight at ATM 2022, along with the city’s diverse cultural attractions, events calendar and the multiple visa initiatives that give more flexibility and options for talent to come and remain in the emirate, as well as driving greater consideration to visit Dubai as the first choice destination for both business and leisure travellers.

DET will provide ATM visitors exciting updates to Dubai’s food scene, as part of continuous efforts to elevate Dubai’s position as a year-round global gastronomy hub including the arrival of the Michelin Guide Dubai and renowned fine dining food critique brand - Gault&Millau, as well as the Middle East & North Africa’s 50 Best Restaurants’ list which features 16 Dubai restaurants.

Another key initiative that will be promoted at the Dubai stand will be Dubai Can, a sustainability campaign to encourage people to turn the tide on plastic and inspire mass action to actively reduce the use of single-use plastic bottles. The Dubai College of Tourism will be demonstrating their continued variety and strength of its educational courses to travel and trade partners, as well as the institution’s role in shaping the next generation of Dubai’s tourism workforce.

DET will also be actively amplifying Dubai’s array of festivals and events including Dubai Food Festival, which runs alongside ATM and takes place from May 2-15, 2022. Dubai has taken big strides towards its core focus of becoming the world’s leading family destination and is confidently looking at the summer period for accelerated travel growth with the launch of the 25th edition of Dubai Summer Surprises.

Additionally, DET will also be celebrating the 10th anniversary of Dubai Calendar, the official events listing platform.

