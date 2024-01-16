Dubai recorded millions of travellers passing through the Hatta Border Crossing last year, according to the latest figures released on Monday.

During the last 12 months, a "record" number of 4 million individuals passed through the crossing, the strategic point of entry and exit between the UAE and Oman, the Dubai Media Office reported on Twitter, quoting the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai.

According to the Land Ports Passport Control Department, the crossing served different types of travellers last year, including tourists and religious pilgrims.

The border also saw a significant increase in the number of vehicles, including trucks and tankers, passing between the UAE and Oman during the same period, Rashid Obaid Al Ketbi, Director of the Land Ports Passport Control Department, was quoted by media reports as saying.

