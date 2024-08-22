DUBAI - Dubai Municipality has completed the development of the UAE's longest mountain trails, which features 21 cycling routes spanning 53 kilometres, 17 walking trails across 33 kilometres, 9 wooden bridges and 14 rest stops and service facilities.

The Hatta Mountain Trails are one of various projects being implemented by Dubai Municipality to establish Hatta as a leading tourist destination in the region.

The trails are divided into four colour-coded levels of difficulty: Green – with four tracks for cycling and four for walking; Blue – with six tracks for cycling and three for walking; Red – with eight routes for cycling and six for walking; and finally, Black – with three trails for cycling and four for walking.

Dawoud Al Hajri, Director-General of Dubai Municipality, said, "In line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the Hatta Mountain Trails project has been developed to enhance the quality of living in Dubai and position it as the most active and healthy city in the world. Our ambition is to implement initiatives that serve the Hatta area, establishing it as a leading tourist destination for residents and tourists.

Al Hajri added that the Hatta Mountain Trails meet the highest health and safety standards.

During the project's first phase, Dubai Municipality implemented a comprehensive development plan in a record time of 10 months. This involved the expansion and maintenance of existing hiking and mountain bike trails and stabilising the soil in areas to improve the experience for visitors using the trails.

Comprehensive maintenance was also carried out on all existing bridges, with damaged ones replaced.

The second phase included constructing rest stops and service facilities along trails and other locations and installing 176 signposts and 650 directional signs to help cyclists enjoy a safe and distinctive experience on the Hatta Mountain Trails.

The Hatta Mountain Trails pass through a variety of different terrains and landscapes, including rocky paths, mountainous areas, rugged peaks and valleys, offering panoramic views and the opportunity for outdoor enthusiasts of all abilities to enjoy Hatta's unique natural beauty.