Dubai has been ranked as the most popular Gen Z travel destination on TikTok with just over 92 billion views, a new report said.

Dubai is most known for its ultramodern architecture, home to the Burj Khalifa, the largest building in the world standing at 830 metres, according to the Gen Z Travel Index by Airport Parking Reservations.

Dubai also shows off Atlantis The Palm, a luxury hotel and resort, which rests on artificial islands just offshore of the city.

The second most popular Gen Z travel destination on TikTok is Barcelona with 61.3 billion views. Barcelona is home to the exceptional Football team Barcelona FC, one of the very best in the world, alongside the brilliant architecture of Antoni Gaudi such as the Basílica de la Sagrada Família, the largest unfinished Roman Catholic church.

The third most popular Gen Z travel destination on TikTok is London with 42.7 billion views. London is known for its rich history and stunning architecture. This cosmopolitan city is perfect for visiting world-class museums and galleries, wandering through gigantic lush parks, and enjoying high-quality restaurants.

The most popular Gen Z travel destination on Instagram was London with over 158 million Instagram posts.

