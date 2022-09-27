Dubai Link Travel and Tours plans to increase its investments in Egypt by 200% during the upcoming five years, the company’s CEO, Haytham Alhajali, told Mubasher.

The company pumped investments estimated at EGP 100 million (around $5.13 million) in Egypt over the past four years, the CEO revealed, adding that half of this amount was injected in 2022 alone.

The company’s decision was backed by the Egyptian government’s directives to further support the tourism sector, which constitutes 12% of the country’s total gross domestic product (GDP).

In 2021, revenues from the tourism segment in Egypt amounted to $13 billion, according to official data.

The CEO further stressed that investing in Egypt’s travel and hospitality sector is one of the most successful investments in the country, given Egypt's historic, civilised, human, and administrative pillars as well as the state's distinguished infrastructure, making it a destination for cultural and leisure tourism.

Since its inception, Dubai Link was able to build a respected reputation in the tourism industry, providing customised services and offering total solution packages that meet the travel needs of the clientele from different aspects.

