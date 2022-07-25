Dubai has topped the list of most popular city breaks around the world, according to new study by hotel chain Premier Inn.

The group said it reviewed Google search data for over 130 countries around the world, including the UK, to discover which cities topped the list for travellers researching their next city break.

“According to the data, holidaymakers are wanting to travel to the UAE the most. 21 out of the 136 countries we analysed showed Dubai as their top searched-for city break destination, and visitors travel from all over the world to luxuriate in the glamour of Dubai’s lifestyle,” said Premier Inn.

Paris follows closely behind, with the city topping the wish list of 16 countries for their city breaks. Dubai cemented the top spot over cities like Boston, Madrid, Singapore, London and Amsterdam.

Dubai has been acing the list of most popular tourist and travel destinations. TikTok Travel Index 2022 released by Bounce rated the city the most-viewed destination on the popular social media platform with views for videos featuring the hashtag 'Dubai' totalling over 81.8 billion. Placed second in last year’s index, Dubai usurped the top spot from New York City.

A study by UK-based firm TonerGiant found that Dubai has the most popular skyline on Instagram, making it the most photogenic in the world with the highest average number of likes per photo.

The emirate welcomed 7.28 million international overnight visitors in 2021, representing a 32 per cent year-over-year growth.

The Dubai International Airport (DXB) recorded traffic of more than 13.6 million passengers in the first quarter of this year, its busiest since 2020. With global air connectivity rising, annual traffic in Dubai International Airport is projected to reach 58.3 million in 2022, exceeding initial forecasts by a significant margin.

DXB maintained its position as the world’s busiest international airport in 2021 with 29.1 million passengers.

