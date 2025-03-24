UAE - DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island has reopened its private beach, offering guests a seaside escape with expanded space, upgraded amenities, and stunning views of the Arabian Gulf.

The resort has returned the Tarzan boat, water sports, and all beach activities, as well as enhanced sand quality and expanded lounging areas.

The resort is an ideal destination for relaxation, adventure, or quality time with loved ones, offering seven pools, 13 dining venues, paddle courts, and an indulgent spa. Families can enjoy the Chuckles Kids Club, Pirate Boat Aqua Zone, and other exciting activities.

Guests can unwind in sun-filled rooms and suites with sweeping sea or garden views, enjoy world-class dining, and take advantage of various resort activities designed for all ages.

The newly enhanced beach provides an elevated coastal experience with more space to bask in the sun, lounge comfortably, and enjoy uninterrupted ocean vistas. -TradeArabia News Service

