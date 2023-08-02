Dnata Travel, one of the GCC’s longest serving travel providers, has partnered with TURESPAÑA, the official tourism authority of Spain, to deliver unparalleled opportunities for travellers across the GCC countries.

The collaboration will provide customers with access to an extensive portfolio of travel products and services across Spain at a time of high demand.

TURESPAÑA revealed that the number of tourists from the GCC market has increased by 15% year over year in the first quarter of 2023. The tourism authority aims to attract even more GCC travellers this summer and across the year, as it highlights a diversified offering of lesser-known locations across the country, to appeal to visitors seeking new and unique travel experiences.

Meerah Ketait, Head of Retail and Leisure UAE at dnata Travel, commented: "We have seen a significant increase in bookings to Spain by GCC travellers across and beyond the UAE. The Balearic Islands of Mallorca and Ibiza are trending, offering travellers world-class resorts alongside beautiful beaches. The Canary Islands have also become increasingly popular, providing ideal destinations for nature lovers with hiking trails that wind through ancient forests and volcanic landscapes. The north of Spain, also known as ‘Green Spain’ where incredible nature meets unforgettable gastronomy, is also gaining traction and curiosity from this region."

Daniel Rosado, Director at TURESPAÑA, added: "The UAE has always been one of the top tourism markets for Spain, and we expect 2023 to be the best year ever for tourism from across the GCC. There has been a significant increase in air connectivity in recent years, while our countries have been fostering cultural exchanges and collaborations. These initiatives include art exhibitions, music festivals, and educational programs, which help promote tourism and mutual understanding."

TURESPAÑA and dnata Travel’s recommended itinerary for one week in Spain this summer for GCC travellers, ‘Exploring Andalucía’, is detailed as follows:

Days 1-2: Marbella: A luxurious lifestyle city popular with GCC travellers, start your trip in Marbella. Visit the Puerto Banus marina, lined by luxury yachts, haute cuisine restaurants, and exclusive designer boutiques.

Day 3: Ronda: Visit the traditional Andalusian town of Ronda, surrounded by mountains and featuring an iconic bridge for a picturesque and dramatic backdrop.

Day 4: Beach tour: Head out to the famous beach resorts of Benalmadena, Torremolinos, and Estepona that make up the most visited coastline in Spain.

Days 5-6: Granada: Drive to Granada, located at the foot of the Sierra Nevada mountains. Known for its Unesco World Heritage site, the beautiful Alhambra Palace, this is a rich, cultural city with a lively atmosphere, full of tapas bars and Arabian inspired tea rooms.

Day 7: Cordoba: Travel to Cordoba, home to the stunning Great Mosque of Cordoba. Step back in history as you explore its old quarter, and make sure to stop for a picture on the Roman bridge.

dnata Travel's recommended holiday offers for GCC travellers include starting points in the popular cities of Barcelona, Madrid and Marbella. - TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).