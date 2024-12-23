RIYADH — The General Directorate of Passports has completed the departure procedures for the first international voyage of the Saudi cruise ship AROYA heading to Sharm El-Sheikh in Egypt from Jeddah Islamic Port, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The directorate confirmed that all its capabilities are being mobilized to serve travelers by supporting the port with modern technical devices and qualified human cadres to provide them with the best possible services.



In its maiden voyage, AROYA is taking passengers on a three-night journey across the Red Sea. The ship is owned by Cruise Saudi, a Public Investment Fund company. Cruise Saudi stated that the infrastructure and logistics services at Jeddah Islamic Port are fully prepared to accommodate large cruise ships, following a comprehensive modernization of its facilities.



The ship is outfitted with a wide range of world-class facilities, including a souq-inspired shopping district — the largest retail area ever built on a cruise ship — luxurious spa facilities, a wellness center, 29 restaurants, lounges, and cafés, 20 entertainment venues, and one of the largest children’s play areas at sea.



Cruise Saudi CEO Lars Clasen recently remarked that the arrival of AROYA marks the beginning of a new chapter for Cruise Saudi and tourism in Saudi Arabia overall, in line with Saudi’s Vision 2030. “Cruise Saudi was only launched in 2021, and witnessing the arrival of our first owned ship just three years later is a huge milestone. We are so grateful to the whole Cruise Saudi team for their hard work and dedication and are excited to be offering something truly unique to local, regional, and international guests with the first-ever Arabian cruise line,” he said.

