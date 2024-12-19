The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT) has signed a strategic partnership with Trip.com Group to promote Abu Dhabi as a premier global travel destination and encourage extended stays for international visitors.

The announcement came during Trip.com Group’s annual Global Partner Summit held at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre. Over 2,000 industry leaders, including representatives from accommodation providers, airlines, attractions and tour operators, tourism boards, and the media, gathered to envision the future of travel.

Trip.com Group supports 1.7 million hotel partners worldwide, leveraging technology to drive growth, including through Trip.Best, its hotel review ranking system.

Through Trip.com Group’s channels, the initiative will connect travellers with Abu Dhabi’s attractions, resort experiences, and seasonal highlights, as well as offer curated group tours and one-day itineraries that showcase the region’s unique culture and natural beauty.

Abdulla Yousuf, Director of International Operations at DCT Abu Dhabi, said, “This collaboration underscores our commitment to fostering strategic partnerships that expand our global reach and connect visitors to Abu Dhabi’s diverse and world-class offerings. With Trip.com Group’s extensive influence across key international markets, we aim to create meaningful value for all stakeholders and showcase Abu Dhabi as a premier destination for culture, adventure, and year-round experiences.”