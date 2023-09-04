Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) is inviting Chinese tourists and residents to experience Golden Week, a national holiday celebrated annually during October. Guests visiting the emirate, especially those who are experiencing it for the first time, will get to explore a wide variety of experiences to mark the occasion and beyond.

With curated offers including hotel stays at Abu Dhabi’s venues, dining as well as shopping guests will get the opportunity to spend this special holiday with their loved ones and create a memorable journey.

Rosewood Abu Dhabi, located at the heart of Abu Dhabi, is offering up to 25% off on rooms as well as an exquisite eight-course set menu at its award-winning restaurant Dai Pai Dong. While at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, guests can take advantage of an offer featuring luxurious suite accommodations with sea or garden views along with complimentary limousine transfers.

The Galleria Al Maryah Island also announced an AED 1 million worth of gift cards during the month of October as part of its Golden Week festivities. Guests who spend up to AED500 or more can enter the draw.

From thrilling adventures at Ferrari World Yas Island to the slithering slides of Yas Waterworld all the way to the immersive world of Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi, featuring iconic superheroes and characters, there's something for everyone in Abu Dhabi. Those looking to be immersed into a new adventure can marvel at the region's first marine life theme park, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi as well as experience chilling minus 2°C weather at Snow Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi is home to numerous unique cultural landmarks and attractions. Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and Qasr Al Watan offer guests a deeper understanding of the emirate’s cultural and architectural heritage, both conveniently located 20 minutes apart. One of the UAE’s largest forts, Al Jahili, is another captivating historical site that offers a blend of scenic beauty, culture, and art.