UAE - Central Hotels & Resorts, a rapidly growing hospitality management company in the UAE, has seen a 25 per cent increase in bookings from UAE residents in recent months, driven by the rise of staycations and summer getaways among families, couples, and millennial groups.

This growth mirrors wider trends in the UAE travel industry, with Dubai accounting for nearly 70 per cent of all in-country bookings and travel spend.

The group's strategic location in sought-after neighbourhoods offers guests both the escape of a resort and the connectivity of a city stay. This domestic shift has helped balance seasonality, with international travel often peaking in the winter months.

Central's summer performance is increasingly buoyed by UAE residents seeking familiar luxury in a fresh way, making it the go-to choice for discerning domestic travellers. The shift in guest expectations and travel behaviour is more than just a seasonal trend; it represents a fundamental evolution in guest expectations and travel behaviour.

“Dubai’s residents are falling in love with their own city all over again,” said Abdulla Ahmad Ali Al Abdulla Al Ansari, Chief Operating Officer and Group General Manager of Central Hotels & Resorts. “We are seeing a strong and sustained increase in domestic leisure travel, particularly from Emirati families and long-time residents who are discovering the charm of a short escape without the stress of airports or long-haul planning. In fact, family travel now contributes to nearly 30 per cent of our domestic revenue, and demand for interconnecting rooms and suites has risen by more than 40 per cent this summer compared to the same period last year.”

“This shift has led us to refine our offering with an even greater focus on convenience, connectivity, and comfort. Our city and beachfront properties, such as Royal Central Hotel The Palm, Canal Central Hotel Business Bay, and C Central Resort The Palm, are ideal for guests seeking immersive experiences, whether it’s lounging poolside with the kids, enjoying curated dining menus with regional flair, or simply waking up to uninterrupted views of the Arabian Gulf or Dubai Canal. We’ve introduced ‘Kids Go Free’ promotions, enhanced family packages, and added thoughtful touches like flexible check-in/out timings and upgraded leisure facilities that turn a weekend into a real holiday,” added Al Ansari.

“We expect domestic leisure travel to account for 35 per cent of our total occupancy this summer, up from 28 per cent last year, helping us maintain strong performance even during what was once considered the low season,” said Al Ansari.

