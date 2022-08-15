UAE - Capital Travel, a travel management company and subsidiary of Tourism 365 as part of the Adnec Group, has revealed exciting travel offers in partnership with Etihad Airways for fans visiting Qatar for the World Cup.

Available in limited quantities, football fans can purchase economy class return flight tickets as well as purchase packages, which include flights and accommodation.

Flight tickets are available at a fixed rate of AED2,830 per person for economy class return flights with Etihad Airways, while a package which includes return flight tickets and hotel accommodation for a one-night stay during the world’s most popular sporting spectacle starts at AED8,300 per person.

