Bahrain and Israel discussed means to increase tourism exchange between the two countries through promotion during a meeting of the tourism ministers of the two countries in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Industry, Commerce and Tourism Minister, Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA) Chairman Zayed bin Rashid Al Zayani and Israeli Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov also discussed establishing a permanent mechanism for cooperation in developing the industry, exchanging expertise, and adopting the latest international trends and standards, reported Bahrain News Agency (BNA).

They stressed especially those related to the development of tourism products, the use of modern technology in tourism, and ensuring the development and sustainability of the sector.

“Bahrain welcomes tourists from different countries of the world, and we have paid special attention to attracting Israeli tourists in recent times”, said Al Zayani, noting that Israel was among the nine countries targeted for the first time this year in tourism marketing to Bahrain in regional and international markets.

The Israeli minister said that the structure and environment of the tourism sector in both countries are very similar, which makes opportunities and challenges similar between the two sectors.

“We count on cooperation with our counterparts in Bahrain in order to exchange experiences and build a better common understanding on how to accelerate the advancement of tourism in our two countries, especially after recovering from the pandemic”, he said.

He stressed the importance of strengthening bilateral partnerships, expressing his aspiration for the tourism sector to be an important pillar of cooperation between the two countries, and to achieve positive impact on the rest of the sectors, including the commercial and economic sector in general.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).