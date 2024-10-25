A ke global conference hosted by Bahrain next month will explore ways of how Middle Eastern gastronomy can be leveraged as a tool for cultural diplomacy and build the image of a country.

Top award-winning chefs, sector policymakers and industry experts will be attending the ninth edition of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) World Forum on Gastronomy Tourism at the Exhibition World Bahrain in Sakhir on November 18 and 19.

The world’s largest gastronomy tourism event in the kingdom is expected to be attended by more than 400 participants and is being held under the theme: ‘Gastronomy Tourism: A Driver of Economic Diversification and Inclusion’.It is a collaboration between the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA), UNWTO and its affiliate member, the Spain-based Basque Culinary Centre (BCC) and is being hosted in the Middle East for the first time.

The opening ceremony will be attended by Tourism Minister Fatima Al Sairafi, UNWTO secretary-general Zurab Pololikashvili and BCC director-general Joxe Aizega, according to organisers.The two-day event is poised to feature several major announcements regarding the opening of new international restaurants in Bahrain, as well as partnerships among stakeholders at local, regional and global levels.

“Building on last year’s forum, which focused on the intrinsic potential of gastronomy tourism for fostering rural development and building resilience, and on the urgent need for inclusive gastronomy tourism strategies, this year’s edition will explore how gastronomy tourism can drive economic diversification and inclusion, emphasising the critical role of stakeholder engagement across the entire value chain,” stated the agenda.

“Keeping sustainability at the forefront, the forum will explore how to integrate sustainable practices throughout the entire food chain and provide tools for creating sustainable events.

“This includes actions such as reducing food waste, emphasising local sourcing, implementing waste measurement systems and ensuring effective governance and co-ordination to support sustainable gastronomy tourism strategies.”

One of the forum’s key topics will be destination branding, featuring discussions on best practices and strategies for enhancing a destination’s image through gastronomy tourism.

Another significant focus will be to tackle challenges and seize opportunities, promoting sustainable growth and inclusivity.These initiatives aim to ultimately strengthen the destination’s brand and boost its appeal to tourists.The UN Tourism, Middle East regional director Basmah Al Mayman will speak in a plenary session entitled ‘Gastronomy Diplomacy: Positioning Middle East Gastronomy in the World’.

A masterclass, featuring a Meta representative, will also showcase how destinations can highlight how countries can use social media and technology to highlight their culinary delights.

Another session will explore the role of slow food in preserving culinary heritage and biodiversity.Expert opinion of ways to tackle food wastage is another issue that will be highlighted during the event, while promoting local sourcing.

BTEA chief executive Sara Buhiji will be speaking on the second day of the forum in a panel debate which will explore how to promote local cuisines and traditions to enhance a destination’s brand, attract tourists and create a unique sense of place.“Hosting the forum for the first time in the Middle East, specifically in Bahrain, represents an opportunity for chefs and stakeholders in the food industry to learn about the latest trends in this vital sector,” said Ms Buhiji.Award-winning chefs, such as Chef Alejandra Espinoza of Somos Restaurant (Ecuador) and Chef Rudolf Stefan of Konoba Pelegrini (Croatia) and Tim Brooke-Webb, managing director of 50 Best empowering chefs worldwide will be attending.

