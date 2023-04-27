Saudi Arabia - Arabian Adventures, a leading destination management company (DMC) in the UAE and part of the Emirates Group, has announced the expansion of its destination portfolio to include the Maldives.

Arabian Adventures’ partners will now be able to book trips for customers to travel directly to the Maldives, or inclusive of a stop-over in Dubai, with a one-stop solution. The DMC’s portfolio will include a broad range of world-class private island resorts, including extensive family-friendly options.

Travel between the diverse landscapes of the UAE and paradise island resorts of the Maldives is increasingly popular, with a convenient four-hour flight time. Arabian Adventures’ expansion will meet the growing demand from trade customers, particularly luxury consortia partners in the USA and Europe, seeking tailor-made solutions for clients.

Alaa AlKhatib, Vice President – Destination Management at dnata Travel Group, commented: "Enhancing our award-winning Arabian Adventures DMC experience from the UAE to the Maldives is a natural expansion of our portfolio. The Maldives has always been a highly requested destination from our partners and their clients. We are extremely pleased to be able to offer this stunning destination as part of our portfolio.

"The dnata Travel Group remains a market leader in travel to the destination, with more than 150,000 room nights booked between 2022 and 2023, and with over 125 directly contracted resorts. We can now expand this strong offering through our DMC arm. Our partners will benefit from our team’s extensive expertise, exclusive rates and added extras, which will ensure that their customers make the most of their holiday on these incredible private islands."

Given its proximity to the UAE and ongoing interest in travel between the two countries, the Maldives remains a key strategic destination for the dnata Travel Group’s B2B and B2C brands.

