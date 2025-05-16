UAE - Almosafer, a leading travel company, has partnered with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to expand its global hotel portfolio. The deal will allow travellers to access over 9,300 Wyndham properties across 95 countries.

Almosafer will integrate Wyndham's 25 iconic brands into its omni-channel platforms, offering a diverse range of accommodations from budget-friendly stays to upscale resorts.

The partnership will provide real-time hotel inventory, competitive pricing, and streamlined booking through Almosafer's digital platforms.

The partnership aligns with Almosafer's mission to cater to the travel needs of Saudi Arabia and beyond as the Middle East's leading travel brand.

Muzzammil Ahussain, Chief Executive Officer of Almosafer, said: “Strategic partnerships and collaborations are key to our global reach and resilience. By integrating the offerings of the world’s largest hotel franchising company, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, to Almosafer’s omni-channel platform, we seek to enhance the travel experience for our customers. Hospitality brands are integral to the overall travel experience. Almosafer prides itself on offering a seamless booking process encompassing one-touch access to world-class hospitality and airlines, providing a comprehensive package to customers.”

Dimitris Manikis, President EMEA, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, said; “At Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, our mission goes beyond making travel possible for all—it’s about delivering the right brands in the right markets to create meaningful experiences for travellers while driving value for our hotel owners. By partnering with Almosafer, the Middle East’s leading travel platform, we’re making it easier for more travellers to access our diverse hotels—whether they’re seeking a budget-friendly stay, a business hub, or an upscale retreat. This collaboration also brings the benefits of Wyndham Rewards to more regional travellers, offering greater affordability, accessibility, and a consistently rewarding experience.”

