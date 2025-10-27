Aleph Hospitality, an independent hospitality management company in Mena, has signed a management contract for the first Tapestry by Hilton branded hotel in Kenya with owner AVA Hotel.

Ava Hotel Nairobi, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, has an authentic connection to its location in the heart of the upscale Lavington suburb, just minutes away from Nairobi’s city centre. Surrounded by leafy avenues, modern shopping malls, and gourmet restaurants, the hotel will feature 91 thoughtfully designed guest rooms, restaurants, lounges, a rooftop, swimming pool, fitness area, meeting rooms, and a business centre.

Bani Haddad, Founder and Managing Director of Aleph Hospitality, said: “We are honoured to have been entrusted with the management of AVA Hotel Nairobi, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, and proud to introduce Kenya’s first Tapestry Collection by Hilton hotel. We have a close and collaborative relationship with Hilton, and our shared goal is to drive exceptional guest experiences, optimise operations, and create a healthy bottom-line for the owner.”

Carlos Khneisser, Chief Development Officer, Middle East & Africa, Hilton, said, “We are delighted to partner with AVA Hotel Limited to introduce our lifestyle Tapestry Collection by Hilton brand to Kenya. As we continue with our plans to nearly triple our presence in Africa to more than 160 trading hotels in the coming years, we remain focused on diversifying our portfolio to meet evolving guest needs. We look forward to welcoming guests at this exciting new property which will be managed by Aleph Hospitality.” -TradeArabia News Service