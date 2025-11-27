ALAIN and Rove Hotels have launched Rove Home Meydan Horizon, a modern living development in Dubai’s Meydan Horizon community.

It offers 190 furnished one- and two-bedroom apartments with smart layouts, contemporary finishes, wellness amenities and creative Rove-inspired interiors.

Set around a 2km lagoon with green spaces, the project features co-working areas, a café, pool, gym, jogging track, yoga studio, jacuzzi and outdoor cinema.

It marks Alain’s first Rove-branded development, blending Rove’s youthful design with Alain’s long-standing community-building expertise.

Khaled Alkhoori, Managing Director of ALAIN, said: “Rove Home Meydan Horizon is designed as a place that people aspire to live in. With an extensive range of amenities in one of Dubai’s most connected neighbourhoods, this is a development that gives buyers everything that matters. Our partnership with Rove reflects ALAIN’s commitment to a comprehensive lifestyle offering—delivering exceptional experiences across every tier of development. From thoughtfully designed midscale residences to refined luxury and ultra-luxury destinations, we focus on creating places that elevate living at every level.”

Paul Bridger, Chief Operating Officer at Rove Hotels, added: “Rove Home is about creating spaces where connections, creativity and community thrive. Together with ALAIN, we’re excited to bring this vision to life at Rove Home Meydan Horizon. Every element, from smart layouts and wellness-focused amenities to Rove’s signature service—has been crafted to make everyday living effortless.”

