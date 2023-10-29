RIYADH — The Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority Turki Al-Sheikh and Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, who is also the owner of URSU, have signed a sponsorship agreement for the fourth edition of Riyadh Season.

The agreement was signed between the two sides with the aim for URSU, Ronaldo's natural mineral water company, to sponsor the official waters of the international events of the Riyadh Season.

Al-Sheikh and Ronaldo signed the agreement in Via Riyadh, one of the areas of the 2023 Riyadh season.

This comes as an extension of distinctive and strategic sponsorship agreements and contracts for this year’s Riyadh Season edition that bears the logo "Big Time" with a number of national and international companies and agencies, which are keen to sponsor the season’s events.

Commenting on this agreement, Al-Sheikh said on his official account on X platform that a sponsorship contract for the 2023 Riyadh season was signed with URSU, represented by the star Cristiano Ronaldo, in order sponsor the official waters of the international events of the season.

In turn, Ronaldo said that it is a great pleasure to be a partner with Riyadh Season, while appreciating all those responsible for the Riyadh Season, especially Turki Al-Sheikh, for making this opportunity possible."

"It is an honor for me to live in Saudi Arabia for 9 months, and it is a pleasure to be part of this amazing country and the Riyadh Season.

He also pointed out that the Riyadh Season is an amazing, especially since a lot of wonderful things happen during the short 6 months, and this is not only wonderful for Saudi Arabia, but also globally, as it encourages many people to visit the event.

