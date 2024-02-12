The Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD), led by Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General, is set to embark on a roadshow in the United Kingdom from February 12 to 15, 2024.

The initiative aims to foster collaboration with key stakeholders in the UK tourism sector and draw visitors from various cities. The delegation's itinerary includes stops in Glasgow, Birmingham, and London, where the latest destinations and projects will be showcased to boost Ajman's global tourism appeal.

The UK has been instrumental in Ajman's tourism success, ranking among the top 10 countries contributing tourists to the emirate. In 2023, foreign tourism experienced a notable 7% increase in the total number of English tourists (both residents and non-residents) compared to the previous year, said a statement.

Expressing enthusiasm for the upcoming tour, Alhashmi, said: "This promotional campaign aligns seamlessly with our vision to solidify the emirate's standing on the global tourism map, placing a strong emphasis on fortifying partnerships, sharing experiences, and drawing insights from the best practices. We are confident that the meetings and memorandums of understanding to be signed during this tour will significantly contribute to supporting sustainable economic development in tourism and introduce the diverse tourism products and projects offered by the emirate."

He highlighted the roadshow's role in augmenting awareness of Ajman's tourism and cultural facets. He believes that this campaign will not only serve as a means to attract visitors from the United Kingdom but will also act as an effective gateway to fostering collaboration with local and international partners in the tourism sector. This collaboration, in turn, is expected to enhance opportunities for experience exchange and lead to an increased influx of tourists to the emirate.

Recent years witnessed remarkable growth in Ajman's tourism sector, boasting an 11% surge in total hotel revenues, a 6% increase in occupancy rates, and an 11% rise in visitor numbers compared to the same period in 2022. With 50 hotel facilities and approximately 4,300 rooms, Ajman maintains an 82% occupancy rate, according to the STR report, reflecting a 6% increase in revenue per available room (RevPAR) over the previous year.

Simultaneously, Ajman is experiencing a tourism upswing, with escalating hotel revenues, occupancy rates, and visitor numbers. The emirate is solidifying its status as a preferred destination for UK and Ireland tourists, witnessing a surge in nights spent and arrivals from these countries, the statement said.

