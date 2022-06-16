AJMAN - The hotel sector in the emirate of Ajman registered encouraging figures in the first five months of 2022, with the number of hotel nights totalling 373,000 until the end of May while the number of people visiting the emirate amounted to nearly 237,000.

Hotel occupancy rates during the first five months of 2022 reached 65 percent, underscoring the attractiveness of the emirate as a safe and exciting tourism destination, and tourist numbers are expected to rise during the summer period, especially with the start of the holiday season and summer vacations.

The UAE’s tourism sector is a cornerstone of the future economy, as well as a key driver of the development process, as part of the country’s long-term plans.

Therefore, Ajman has been keen to promote tourism, due to the vision and directives of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, and the monitoring of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, aimed at enhancing the sector's stature on the global tourism map.

In an interview with the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Khadija Turki, Acting Director-General, Ajman Tourism Development Department (Ajman Tourism), said the emirate’s tourism sector is receiving significant attention, given its vital economic role.

Turki stressed that the emirate has successfully attracted tourists and visitors from around the world, due to the significant development witnessed by the tourism sector and its ability to offer family, recreational and business tourism products and services. She then pointed out that the emirate has achieved progress in offering sports and adventure tourism.

Ajman’s tourism industry has witnessed remarkable advancement, consolidating its position on the world tourism map based on culture, heritage and entertainment due to its advanced infrastructure and innovative hospitality services, enabling it to attract and accommodate regional and international tourists, she added.

Ajman Tourism has adopted procedures for organising all types of expos and events in the emirate, and ensures ease of movement and access to facilities and events, in addition to offering various innovative solutions for investors in the tourism sector.

It has also maintained heritage buildings in historic areas, in line with international standards, and has opened major museums in the emirate, including the Ajman Museum, the Masfout Museum and the Manama Museum, which are considered leading tourism destinations in the country that attract tourists and visitors from around the world.