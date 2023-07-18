Air France will start flying daily between Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Abu Dhabi from October 29 as the French carrier continues to diversify its long-haul routes.

The daily service will be operated by Airbus A350-900 outfitted with 324 seats (34 in Business, 24 in Premium Economy and 266 in Economy).

Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE, is a vibrant city that is both historical and modern. The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, the Qasr Al Hosn Fort and the Louvre Abu Dhabi, designed by Jean Nouvel and inaugurated in 2017, are all iconic examples of the artistic and architectural heritage of this exquisitely beautiful metropolis.

Flight times: AF638: Leaving Paris-Charles de Gaulle at 21h15, arriving in Abu Dhabi at 06h45 next day; and AF639: Leaving Abu Dhabi at 08h45, arriving at Paris-Charles de Gaulle at 13h15.

This winter, in addition to Abu Dhabi, Air France will also be flying to the Middle East destinations of Beirut (Lebanon), Dubai (United Arab Emirates), Cairo (Egypt) and Tel Aviv (Israel), with up to 49 weekly flights.

Detailed flight times, days and fares may be consulted on airfrance.com. –TradeArabia News Service

