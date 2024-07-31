QATAR-- Open spaces in Qatar have become a notable perk countering the high temperatures in the region and increasing flow of tourists.

Air-conditioning open spaces has made tourists attractions more accessible, rivaling closed spaces such as shopping malls.

The idea of air-conditioning open spaces has gained great momentum in Qatar, as its capital, Doha, has become famous for applying this idea in various open spaces.

Some of these places are the Fountain Square in Place Vendome Mall, West Walk Al-Waab, 21 High Street in Katara, Souq Waqif, Al-Gharafa Park, Oxygen Park, Lusail Boulevard, Al-Hazm Mall, Umm Al Seneem Park and Tornado Dune Plaza.

