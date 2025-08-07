Egypt - Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly announced on Wednesday that President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi has approved 1 November as the official date for the complete opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM).

Speaking at the start of the weekly Cabinet meeting, held at its headquarters in the New Administrative Capital, Madbouly instructed all relevant ministries and authorities to finalise preparations to ensure the museum and its surrounding area are fully ready. He stressed that the opening must be presented in a manner befitting its cultural and historical significance.

The premier said preparations are underway to make the event exceptional, adding another milestone to Egypt’s record of landmark national occasions. The inauguration is expected to draw distinguished international guests and feature a series of accompanying cultural events.

Located near the Giza Pyramids, the GEM will be the largest archaeological museum in the world, spanning 490,000 square metres with panoramic pyramid views. Designed by Irish firm Heneghan Peng Architects, it will display over 100,000 artefacts from Egypt’s ancient history—including the complete Tutankhamun collection, exhibited together for the first time since its discovery in 1922—alongside monumental treasures such as the 3,200-year-old statue of Ramses II.

The museum also features advanced conservation laboratories, expansive exhibition halls, educational facilities, and visitor amenities. It is envisioned as a global cultural landmark that will boost Egypt’s tourism industry, complement the Giza Plateau, and position the country as a premier hub for archaeology and heritage preservation.

During the meeting, Madbouly also reviewed recent presidential activities, including President Al-Sisi’s reception of Vietnamese President Luong Cuong on Tuesday. The two leaders agreed to elevate bilateral relations to a comprehensive partnership, with enhanced cooperation in agriculture, manufacturing, trade, and investment, supported by both governments and the private sector.

In a separate matter, following the ratification of amendments to the Old Rent Law, Madbouly instructed the concerned ministers to begin immediate implementation of the law’s provisions. He affirmed the state’s commitment to supporting tenants, providing alternative housing, and personally monitoring the matter on a regular basis.

