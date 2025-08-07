Arab Finance: President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has approved the opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum on November 1st, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly announced during the cabinet meeting.

Madbouly directed the ministries and relevant authorities involved in preparing for this event to accelerate the implementation of the arrangements to fully secure the inauguration ceremony.

The prime minister noted that the event will organize several major activities, as it is scheduled to witness a distinguished official presence from many countries worldwide.