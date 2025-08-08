In a powerful call to action, the Group General Manager (GGM) of Continental Hotel Group, owners of Lagos and Abuja, Continental Hotel, Mr Hala Karl, has emphasized the need for Nigeria to redefine its global image, highlighting the country’s vast potential and rich cultural heritage.

The hotel’s GGM, who was a guest speaker at the BusinessDay Tourism Summit held in Lagos recently, noted that Nigeria is more than what the world perceives it to be, and this misconception presents a significant opportunity for growth.

Karl underscored the importance of showcasing Nigeria’s vibrant culture, warm hospitality, and resilience to the world.

He stressed that the country’s tourism industry has the potential to drive economic growth and development, but that it requires a concerted effort to promote its unique attractions and experiences.

Karl also advocated for inclusive tourism models that highlight Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage and natural beauty.

He emphasised the need for community-owned lodges, local guides, and cultural festivals that promote sustainable tourism practices.

The hotel group general manager explained that investing in infrastructure is also crucial to realizing the full potential of tourism; therefore stressed the need for better roads, airports, and policies that support the growth of the industry.

“By creating memorable experiences for visitors, from cultural festivals to adventure tourism, Nigeria can unlock its full potential and drive economic growth and development,” he said. Karl, however, called for action, urging Nigerians to take pride in their heritage and work together to build a tourism industry that showcases the country’s unique attractions and experiences.

By promoting Nigeria’s untold story, Karl believes that the country can redefine its global image and unlock its full potential.

