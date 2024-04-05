Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) is collaborating with Dustour Marine Wooden Boats Trading Establishment to establish a new state-of-the-art project to support the Emirate’s coastal development in line with urban, social, recreational and economic expansion plans.

The Musataha agreement was signed during the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development’s (ADDED) second edition of its Al Multaqa meetings, targeted specifically at empowering Abu Dhabi’s family offices to achieve further commercial success and drive accelerated economic growth.

Located in Rabadan, the new Al Jaddaf project will provide a comprehensive sea paddle infrastructure tailored for boats. The 79,595 sqm project will encompass buildings dedicated to boat maintenance and repair, a centre for boat buying and selling, a shop catering to fishermen supplies, ample parking lots, boat stores, a café, various shops and restaurants, and a motel. It will also include a berth for 36 boats.

Commenting on the collaboration, Mansoor Al Bastaki, Head of Musataha at ADIO, said, “We are proud to be working with Dustour Marine Wooden Boats Trading Est. to cater to the needs of fishermen and boat owners in an efficient manner. The new Al Jaddaf project underscores the significance of serving coastal regions and will play a key role in supporting Abu Dhabi’s maritime activities and in promoting tourism in the Emirate.”

The Abu Dhabi Urban Planning Council issued the Interim Coastal Development Guidelines for the Emirate to unlock Abu Dhabi’s unique coastal lagoon setting and help shape the Emirate as a city of compact, mixed-use communities showcasing its unique ecosystem and landscapes. The project also supports Abu Dhabi’s Tourism Strategy 2030, which outlines plans to boost visitor numbers to 39.3 million and increase the sector's GDP contribution to AED90 billion by 2030.

Mousa Khalfan Faraj Al Mehairbi, Business Development Manager at Dustour Marine Wooden Boats Trading Est., said, “This collaboration goes beyond just serving the needs of local boat owners and fishermen. The project will also boast a boat slipway and a convenient fuel station, making Al Jaddaf a one-stop shop for both residents and tourists. This will not only attract visitors interested in experiencing the rich maritime heritage of Abu Dhabi, but also establish Rabdan as a central hub for potential investors in the yachting and boating industry. By concentrating these resources in one location, Al Jaddaf is poised to become a vibrant destination for maritime enthusiasts and a key driver of economic growth in the region.”

In close collaboration with government partners, sovereign investors and national champions, ADIO provides local and international companies with a range of growth-enabling support and access to Abu Dhabi’s public landbank and major infrastructure projects. ADIO continues to support communities across Abu Dhabi through a pipeline of Musataha projects to enable key initiatives in the Emirate. During the event, it also signed a number of agreements with Mara Real Estate Development LLC – OPC, International Jubilee Private School - Sole Proprietorship LLC and Aerotech Power for Real Estate Investments.