More than 200 international and local exhibitors are expected to participate in the Saudi Travel Market (STM) next month, showcasing the latest trends, innovations and technologies in the travel, tourism and aviation sectors.

STM will be held from February 25 to 27 at the Riyadh Convention Center in the the Saudi capital city.

The event will bring together visionaries, tourism leaders, influential investors, and leading startups to meet in a spirit of strategic cooperation.

The STM will cover an area of 8,000 sq m, with half of the space dedicated to the 'B2B' programme providing companies the opportunity to have direct communication with their Saudi counterparts. STM is the first exhibition to launch this direct communication system between global and Saudi companies in the travel sector in the kingdom, said organisers.

The exhibition will feature a variety of panel discussions and workshops, and will highlight the benefits of new tourism programmes that focus on the importance of sustainability in shaping the future of travel in 2024.

In addition, the exhibition will have global experts and a large number of social media influencers from the kingdom, the Gulf and the region providing a comprehensive view of how to enhance the levels of luxury and sustainability.

The exhibition website has registered a large number of participants from 16 countries: Saudi Arabia, the UA, Bahrain, the UK, Sri Lanka, India, Qatar, South Africa, Oman, Turkey, Morocco, Germany, Egypt, Sudan, Pakistan, and Kuwait, they said.

The STM aims to boost the tourism sector in Saudi Arabia and increase the number of tourists visiting the country. The exhibition also aims to support the growth of tourism companies in Saudi Arabia and enhance the kingdom's position as a global tourist destination.

Mohamed Al-Harbi, CEO of Rent Exhibitions and Conferences, said the STM will be a great opportunity for the sector to contribute to achieving the ambitious Saudi Vision 2030 and promote tourism and support the growth and development of the hospitality sector in Saudi Arabia.

Al-Harbi added that the STM will push the tourism sector to enhance its future plans, supporting the development of national cadres.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).