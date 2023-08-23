Oman's Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MTCIT) said work has begun on the 210-km-long Harweb - Al Mazyounah - Meiten road project in the Dhofar Governorate, reported Times of Oman.

The cross-section of the road consists of two traffic lanes with a width of 3.5 meters for each lane in addition to asphalt shoulders with a width of (half) a meter on each side, and dirt shoulders with a width of (one and a half meters) from each side, stated the report.

A strategic project for the sultanate, it is being implemened by the General Directorate of Roads and Land Transport in Dhofar Governorate.

The construction of these roads will be taken into account according to the standard specifications approved in the Road Design Manual, and they will be provided with all traffic safety requirements, including concrete and metal barriers, guiding regulations, and ground and warning paints.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).