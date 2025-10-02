UAE's Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI) has announced the commencement of the enhancement and upgrade project for Emirates Road, with an estimated cost of AED750 million ($204.19 million) and an implementation period of two years.

The project is part of a comprehensive national plan to address traffic congestion and build a smart, flexible, and sustainable infrastructure that supports economic growth and enhances quality of life, said a Wam news agency report.

The project includes expanding the road from three to five lanes in each direction over a distance of 25 km, starting from Al Badee Interchange to the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain. This will increase the road's capacity to around 9,000 vehicles per hour, representing a 65 percent increase.

The project also involves the development of Interchange No. 7 by constructing six directional bridges with a total length of 12.6 km and a capacity of up to 13,200 vehicles per hour, in addition to the construction of 3.4 km of service roads on both sides of the main road.

The project will reduce travel time by up to 45 percent for commuters coming from Ras Al Khaimah, passing through Umm Al Quwain and Sharjah, and reaching Dubai — and vice versa. This will help ease traffic congestion and improve the flow of movement on one of the most heavily used federal roads.

Additionally, the project is expected to contribute to reducing emissions caused by traffic jams, as well as supporting trade and the flow of goods and services between the Emirates, the report said.

Youssef Abdullah, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Federal Infrastructure Projects Sector at MoEI, said the project falls within the ministry's efforts to provide practical and sustainable solutions to traffic congestion, representing a significant step towards realising the UAE’s vision of developing an integrated road network that meets the needs of population and economic growth.

