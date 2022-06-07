Bahrain - Work on expanding the Al Jasra Interchange (Ramp 1) is expected to start during the third quarter of this year.

The Tender Board awarded the infrastructure project to Al Haj Hassan Group under a contract costing BD1 million.

The Ramp 1 which takes the traffic to Shaikh Isa Bin Salman Highway will be turned into a two-lane road, said Works, Municipalities Affairs and Urban Planning Under-Secretary Ahmed Al Khayyat.

Once complete the project will double the volume of the traffic on the slope, ease bottlenecks and facilitate the movement on Al Janabiya bridge.

The ministry has already completed the first three stages of Al Jasra Interchange expansion project.

The first phase consisted of modifying the ramps to increase the flow of traffic, construct an additional 850-metre lane on Shaikh Isa Bin Salman Highway.

Entrance

The project also included a 400m ramp to the right to create free, non-stop traffic for vehicles coming from Janabiya Highway and heading to Shaikh Isa Bin Salman Highway.

The second phase included the construction of a new entrance ramp for the traffic heading from Shaikh Isa Bin Salman Highway to the interchange and then to the south on Wali Al Ahd Highway towards Hamala and Al Dhala.

The third phase consisted of constructing entrance and exit ramps at the Janabiya intersection, with the aim of facilitating the flow of traffic, in addition to modifying the barrier on the upper bridge.

