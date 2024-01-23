GreenDome Holdings (GDH), through its subsidiary Elite Company, has acquired LogX, a leading temperature-controlled logistics firm in the UAE, according to a press release.

GreenDome highlighted that the multi-million dollar deal will boost its position in the market and expand its service offerings. The company will leverage LogX’s expertise, resources, and market influence to further enhance its logistics services.

The acquisition aligns with GDH's strategy to develop an end-to-end logistics services powerhouse, building on both regional and global growth opportunities.

Mohammed Sharaf, CEO of GreenDome Holdings, commented: “LogX's impressive track record and strong market presence will further strengthen GDH's capabilities, allowing us to deliver even more comprehensive and innovative solutions to our clients.”

Abdul Sami Khan, the Co-Founder and CEO of LogX, noted: “With GDH's support, we are confident that we can take our business to new heights and continue providing the highest level of service to our valued partners and customers."

Hisham Albahar, Group CEO of Elite Prime Holding, underlined: "The acquisition of LogX is a strategic move that aligns perfectly with our growth strategy. Their expertise in cold chain last mile deliveries complements our existing portfolio, enabling us to offer a wider range of specialized services to our customers."

