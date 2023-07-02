A UAE transport authority on Saturday announced new taxi fares, which took effect immediately.

In an advisory, Ajman Transport Authority has set the cab fare for the emirate at Dh1.82 for every kilometre.

This rate — which applies throughout the month of July — is 1 fil higher than last month's Dh1.81 for every kilometre.

The change comes a day after the UAE's fuel price committee announced the rates for the month. Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in July will cost you between Dh2.55 and Dh3.70 more than last month. Check the rates here.

Web Desk