ABU DHABI - The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) in Abu Dhabi has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Emirates Driving Company in a move to keep all parties updated on the technological developments in the transport sector.

The MoU was signed by Abdulla Al Marzouqi, Director-General of the Integrated Transport Centre, and Khaled Mohammed Al Shemeili, CEO of the Emirates Driving Company.

The ITC clarified that the collaboration aims at enhancing the level of training and qualifications of drivers, developing their skills and improving their efficiency through the use of modern, sophisticated training methodologies that are based on the highest standards and latest practices adopted in the field.

The training aims to improve the drivers' performance and ability to deal with unexpected incidents and perils of the roads, educate drivers on how to drive in a green and economical way, and how to deal with public transport users professionally.

The optimisation of driving skills will ultimately reflect positively on road and traffic safety, which in turn will facilitate the proper implementation of safe driving rules in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Furthermore, the collaboration contributes to reinforcing ITC's partnerships with private sector organisations to keep Abu Dhabi's transport sector up-to-date on the latest technologies and solutions, as well as supporting the emirate's smart transport strategy.