ABU DHABI - The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) in Abu Dhabi has launched its Green Buses Capacity Building Programme.

Through this innovative programme, the ITC seeks to develop capacities in green buses, enhance Emirati competencies' specialised skills, and strengthen young UAE engineers' skills through a series of specialised technical internal and external training programmes.

The training programmes are carried out in collaboration with the ITC's pioneering partners in hydrogen-fueled and electric buses from South Korea and the People's Republic of China.

The programme also offers the opportunity to exchange knowledge with international technical experts, which, in turn, will qualify the UAE employees to lead the planning and operations procedures of the hydrogen-fueled and electric buses and their infrastructure. It aims to enhance the development and localisation of innovative solutions dedicated to the advancement of the public transport system in Abu Dhabi.

Moreover, the programme is part of ITC's efforts to establish an integrated and sustainable transport system that upholds the development process in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, enhances the quality of services provided to the community and supports the Emirate's strategic plans for building a sustainable economy based on knowledge and innovation, where human capital is the main driving force of its growth and sustainability.

The Green Buses Capacity Building Programme is a key focus of the ITC's strategy in its move towards using hydrogen-fueled and electric buses in the public transport bus fleet in the Emirate.