ABU DHABI - A delegation from Abu Dhabi's Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) has visited Singapore to enhance cooperation and partnerships between the United Arab Emirates and Singapore.

The delegation engaged in meetings with key government officials and stakeholders in urban development and sustainable transport to learn about the latest trends and innovations in municipal work and transportation.

The UAE delegation was led by Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, and included Abdullah Al Marzouqi, Director-General of the Integrated Transport Centre, and Hamad Al Mutawa, Executive Director of Planning and Infrastructure Sector at DMT, along with other department officials.

During the visit, the delegation met with Tan Kiat How, Senior Minister of State for the Ministry of National Development. They also visited senior officials from the Land Transport Authority, the Building and Construction Authority, and the Urban Redevelopment Authority, to discuss fostering stronger collaborations and partnerships between the two nations.

Al Shorafa emphasised that the visit represented a significant milestone in the DMT’s efforts to explore Singapore's exemplary practices in urban planning and its innovative solutions for expanding modern and sustainable transportation networks within ‘smart’ cities.

He added that it provided an ideal opportunity to enhance cooperation and forge partnerships between the Department and the various entities in Singapore, as well as a platform to drive innovation and promote sustainable development in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.