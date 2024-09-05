Abu Dhabi – Al Seer Marine Supplies and Equipment Company announced a new brand identity in line with its vision to anchor its position in the maritime industry, according to a press release.

The company’s vision, which focuses on developing a modern fleet equipped with the latest technology, has garnered support from regional financial institutions, culminating in an AED 863 million syndicated transaction in March 2023.

Al Seer Marine has also invested more than AED 1.45 billion externally in Abu Dhabi Ports and ADNOC Logistics and Services.

Guy Neivens, CEO of Al Seer Marine, highlighted: “We currently own and commercially manage a fleet of 20 vessels, predominantly acquired between 2022 and 2023. Two LNG-ready MR tankers, set for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2024, are designed to utilise new zero-emission fuels such as ammonia and methanol, reinforcing our dedication to sustainability.”

With most of the fleet already delivered and the remainder expected before the end of 2024, the total value of Al Seer Marine's assets hit AED 7.50 billion.

Investing in a modern fleet enabled the company to achieve sustainable growth and operational efficiency, recording total revenue amounting to AED 580 million in the first half (H1) of 2024.

