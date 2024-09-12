Turkish Airlines, the airline that flies to more countries than any other, has added Sydney, the largest city of Australia to its flight network.

With its second foray into the continent, the flag carrier also marks the city as its first destination in Australia to have non-stop flights in the future. Set to start on December 4, 2024, İstanbul – Sydney flights will be operated four times a week via Kuala Lumpur with Airbus A350-900 aircraft.

As the largest city in Australia and the capital of New South Wales, Sydney is a major global hub for business, tourism and the arts. Home to the famous Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge, the city offers a unique and iconic experience for its visitors whether they are visiting for business or leisure.

Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee, Prof Ahmet Bolat stated: “We are happy to announce the launch of our Sydney route, which opens another chapter for us in the continent. This new route not only enhances our flight network but also reaffirms our commitment to our presence in Australia as we connect our guests to new opportunities and experiences with the comfort and hospitality of Turkish Airlines. Sydney will also be our first destination in Australia to have non-stop flights when we receive the aircraft capable of making the journey in a single leg.”

New South Wales Minister for Jobs and Tourism John Graham said: “I am thrilled that Turkish Airlines is touching down in Sydney for the first time, providing European travellers with direct access to our state’s world-class visitor experiences. The NSW Government has worked closely with Sydney Airport and Turkish Airlines to secure this new service. Sydney is the gateway to Australia and supporting this new route holds enormous potential for the growth of the state’s visitor economy.”

Sydney Airport CEO Scott Charlton said: “This announcement of direct flights marks a significant milestone for travel to Europe, offering passengers seamless access to hundreds of destinations from Turkish Airlines’ Istanbul hub. We are proud that Turkish Airlines Sydney and NSW for their first non-stop service which is a strong endorsement of everything our city and state has to offer. In the meantime, passengers will get to experience Turkish Airlines’ award-winning service from Sydney to Istanbul via Kuala Lumpur in December 2024.

“With more than 15,000 Turkish-born Australians in New South Wales and Türkiye consistently rated as one of the top destinations for Australian travellers, we’re confident this service will be strongly supported. Today’s announcement is also incredibly important for the Sydney and NSW economies and speaks to the impact of international aviation in supporting our visitor economy. We’re looking forward to Turkish Airlines inaugural flight and growing their services in the years to come,” he said.

The special launch prices for Turkish Airlines' Sydney to Istanbul flights are AUD1,489 and USD999 for Istanbul to Sydney flights. The launch prices are valid for: Ticketing Date: 12 September – 31 December 2024; Travel Date: 04 December 2024 – 31 May 2025. –

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).