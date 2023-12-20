DP World's Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza) has signed an agreement with Transworld, a global shipping and logistics solutions group, for the construction of a 50,000+ sq m, dry and temperature-controlled distribution centre within the key development in Dubai.

The hitech facility, which will be developed by Jafza, represents a significant expansion for Transworld that will nearly double its capacity in the region while expanding the logistics infrastructure in the Free Zone.

Work on the warehouse is scheduled to begin early next year and is expected to be completed by 2025, with the expansion coming on the heels of Transworld Group opening its new Cold Chain Distribution Centre in Jafza earlier this year.

The agreement was officially signed in the presence of Abdullah Bin Damithan, CEO and Managing Director of DP World GCC; Abdulla Al Hashmi, Chief Operating Officer, Parks & Zones at DP World GCC; Ramesh Ramakrishnan, Chairman of Transworld; Ritesh S. Ramakrishnan, Managing Director at Transworld and Anisha Ramakrishnan, Director at Transworld.

On the key partnership, Bin Damithan said: "We are delighted to continue our longstanding relationship with Transworld Group by partnering on this project. This agreement reflects our commitment to providing state-of-the-art solutions that cater to the diverse needs of our clients and foster business growth in Jafza, while solidifying our position as a leader in the logistics sector."

Ramesh said: "This is a momentous occasion for Transworld Group and a reflection of our faith in DP World, Jafza and the UAE. This mega distribution centre will be a landmark for Transworld, symbolising our growth and expansion over the last five decades."

"It will also complement our foray into the food processing sector. We are thankful to Jafza and DP World for facilitating this venture of Transworld and look forward to many more milestones through this partnership as we continue serving our customers," he added.

Since its establishment at Jafza in 2005, Transworld has grown rapidly, with its facility in the Jebel Ali Free Zone serving as a central distribution hub and complementing its logistics and ship-owning businesses.

The upcoming facility will bolster Transworld’s capabilities further, featuring cold and frozen chambers to accommodate a range of temperature-sensitive products, it added.

