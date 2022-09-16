ABU DHABI - The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) has announced the completion of 3,025 parking spaces in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi designated for motorcycles by the end of last month.

The centre said that developing the infrastructure for motorcycle parking and providing services that satisfy all users of public parking is part of its strategy to facilitate the movement of community members, provide services that meet the needs of the emirate's residents and visitors, raise customer satisfaction and preserve their comfort and convenience.

The parking lots also contribute to reducing the random parking of motorcycles and enhance the community's safety.

The Integrated Transport Centre called on motorcyclists to abide by the regulations and instructions for using public parking to avoid legal action.