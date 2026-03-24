Transport General Authority (TGA) has issued a licence to Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR) to operate container trains at additional stations across the Kingdom's railway network.

The move is aimed at expanding logistics connectivity between Saudi ports and cargo terminals and enhance the flexibility of goods transport between regions of the kingdom and neighboring countries.

The initiative is part of TGA's efforts to support the logistics sector and enhance the railway network's readiness to respond to regional developments, while emphasizing adherence to the highest standards of safety and efficiency.

Container trains currently transport more than 2,500 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) per day.

With this new licence from TGA, the Saudi Railways will able to boost its volumes and help ensure supply-chain stability and supporting local and Gulf markets.-TradeArabia News Service

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