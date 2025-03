Commercial shipping will not see a quick resolution of the Suez Canal crisis, with vessel owners forced to opt for a costly alternative route around Africa to avoid attacks by Houthi militants, the head of Hapag-Lloyd said on Thursday.

"Two or three weeks ago, I would have been more optimistic on when it will open; now, I am more concerned," CEO Rolf Habben Jansen said after presenting earnings for 2024.

(Reporting by Vera Eckert and Elke Ahlswede, editing by Rachel More)