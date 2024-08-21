Škoda Auto posted a solid 10% sales growth in the Middle East over the first seven months of 2024, confirming the region’s strategic potential for the brand’s growth, with standout performances in markets like the UAE and Kuwait.

Globally, the automaker delivered 448,600 vehicles globally from January to June 2024, a 3.8% increase compared to the same period last year. The Octavia led as the brand’s bestseller, with deliveries up by 24.1%.

In the first half of the year, Škoda Auto achieved a significant milestone, becoming the fourth best-selling brand in Europe. As part of its Next Level Strategy 2030, Škoda set an ambitious target to be among the top five best-selling brands on the continent.

Ranking fourth in Europe

Exceeding this goal, Škoda achieved its highest-ever market position, ranking fourth in European registrations. This achievement reflects Škoda’s unwavering focus on addressing the specific needs of customers. Germany, in particular, stood out as the strongest market, with 91,100 vehicles sold—an increase of 13,800 units.

Škoda Middle East has also enjoyed a successful 2024 so far. Driven by its newly established regional head office, Škoda is accelerating its growth by significantly expanding its network and infrastructure. This strong performance underscores the brand’s strategic drive to strengthen its position in key markets while advancing into new strategic territories, with plans to launch additional dealerships and enhance service accessibility for customers.

In the Middle East, Škoda sold 1,633 units in the first seven months of 2024, a solid 10% year-on-year increase. The brand’s SUV lineup has proved especially popular, with the Škoda Kodiaq selling 789 units, up 28%.

Škoda Kushaq much in demand

The Škoda Kushaq enjoyed a 30% increase to 430 units. Škoda's sedan lineup also continues to perform strongly, with the Superb leading the way, achieving 31% growth. This strong performance underscores the growing popularity and demand for Škoda's vehicles in the Middle East as the brand expands its footprint across the region.

Škoda’s impressive growth in the Middle East is led by the UAE, which has solidified its position as the brand's largest market in the region. This commitment to expansion is also reflected in Kuwait, where sales surged by 86% to 580 units during the first seven months of 2024. This remarkable performance in Kuwait was driven by the successful inauguration of a new showroom and service centre in November 2023, significantly enhancing customer engagement and accessibility.

Lukas Honzak, Managing Director of Škoda Middle East, commented: “Our commitment to innovation and delivering value to our customers is evident in the strong results we’re seeing across the region. These achievements not only reinforce the solid foundations we are laying for future growth but also showcase the immense potential of the Škoda brand as we prepare to enter new markets. Together with our business partners, we are poised to drive significant expansion and elevate our presence across the Middle East.”

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).