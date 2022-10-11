SHARJAH - H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, directed the allocation of AED160 million to pave roads around commercial and industrial lands granted to citizens at the Emirate level.

This directive was announced by Muhammad Hassan Khalaf, Director-General of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, through the “Direct Line” programme, stressing that from AED1 billion budget for road paving at the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority in 2022, roads were built with approximately AED800 million, of which AED200 million remain, until the end of the year, new road projects will be carried out.