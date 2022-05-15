Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) expected that autonomous vehicles (AVs) will be available for everyone by 2050.



"Autonomous vehicles (AVs) are among the most advanced technologies in developed countries," SDAIA said.

AVs are expected to be safe and reliable by 2025 as they can drive themselves from a starting point to a predetermined destination in 'autopilot' mode using various in-vehicle technologies and sensors, SDAIA said on its official Twitter account.

The deployment of ACs depends on countries’ readiness in terms of laws and legislations, as well as infrastructure. By 2030, AVs will be available for commercial use across several regions.

