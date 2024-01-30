Schneider Electric has signed an agreement with Charge&Go by e& to develop electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure in the UAE.

Under the agreement, EV charging solutions will be deployed in the UAE to help scale widespread adoption of EVs, a statement from Schneider Electric and Abu Dhabi-listed telecoms company e& said.

Schneider Electric plans to provide EV charging and energy management including on-site assessment, installation, and a variety of electric car chargers.

Demand for electric vehicles in the UAE market has steadily increased over the past few years and is projected to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30% until 2028, according to the International Trade Administration.

The study cited Dubai Water and Electricity Authority (DEWA) data, which stated that the number of EVs in Dubai was estimated at 7,331 in 2023 and is expected to reach 12,852 by 2025.

(Reporting by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Daniel Luiz)

