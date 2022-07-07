Saudi Arabia - The Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR) has completed the preparatory operation for the Haramain High-speed Train before operations, which will start next Thursday, with the start of transporting pilgrims from Mina to Arafat.

During the recent months, SAR has carried out maintenance and testing operations for the readiness of trains and stations in line with the highest standards of safety and quality to ensure the operation of the train among nine stations in the holy sites, reported Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Haramain High-speed Train aims to provide a fast, convenient, reliable and safe way to travel among Makkah, Madinah and the holy sites while utilizing state-of-the-art technologies.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).