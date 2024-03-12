Riyadh: Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR) announced the Haramain High Speed Railway's readiness to welcome worshippers and visitors to the two holy mosques during Ramadan season 1445 AH.



All operational plans have been completed, and the high-speed railway is ready for visitors to various destinations between Makkah and Madinah.



SAR said that over 2,700 train trips are available in Ramadan 1445 AH, a 9% increase from last year. Seat availability also rises by 26%, exceeding 1.3 million.



Building on last year's plans, SAR remains committed to working with its partners to ensure a smooth journey for worshippers and Umrah performers, it said, adding that this aligns with the leadership's focus on integrated services for visitors to the holy mosques.



The company emphasized that the Ramadan 1445 AH operational plan anticipates increased capacity, including additional staff and trips. Additionally, train schedules will be adjusted to align with prayer times at the two holy mosques.